World's first robot anchor debuts on Chinese news station
CHINA (KETK/CNN) -- One day when you watch the news, you could be seeing a virtual journalist.
China's state news agency debuted a virtual anchor last week.
The artificial intelligence presenter is designed to deliver the news 24 hours a day.
It is modeled on a real-life Chinese anchor.
It tries to simulate human voice, facial expressions, and gestures.
The developer believes the technology will reduce costs and improve efficiency, especially for websites and social media.
China's state-run television channels haven't revealed if they will be using the technology.
