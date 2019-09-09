‘World’s first’ cheese conveyor-belt restaurant opens

LONDON (CNN) – France is one of the most popular destinations for wine and cheese lovers, but London might be the next place!

Specifically the Pick and Cheese restaurant in Covent Garden.

Inside you won’t find a traditional menu, but you will find the world’s first conveyor belt cheese restaurant.

You might be asking why did it take until 2019 for this ingenious idea to become reality?

We can’t answer that, but it definitely seems too “gouda” to be true!

The 40-meter conveyor belt serves up varieties of British cheeses and of course, wines that perfectly pair with the cheddars, mozzarellas, and asiagos.

The mastermind behind the restaurant hopes it will appeal to everyone as an entertaining option to traditional wine and cheese bars.

Latest News Headlines: