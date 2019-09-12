Young man caught posing as senior citizen to fly to US

(CNN) – In this picture, you can see an old man sitting in a wheelchair – a snow-white beard, and oversized glasses.

Problem is – that’s not an old man!

He’s actually 32-years-old.

Jayesh Patel put on this disguise to fool people at New Delhi’s airport.

He wanted to fly to New York and was hoping this fake-out would help him pass for the guy on his passport – an 81-year-old.

But folks at the airport figured it out.

Patel was detained and handed over to immigration authorities.

