Young man caught posing as senior citizen to fly to US

(CNN) – In this picture, you can see an old man sitting in a wheelchair – a snow-white beard, and oversized glasses.
Problem is – that’s not an old man!
He’s actually 32-years-old.
Jayesh Patel put on this disguise to fool people at New Delhi’s airport.
He wanted to fly to New York and was hoping this fake-out would help him pass for the guy on his passport – an 81-year-old.
But folks at the airport figured it out.
Patel was detained and handed over to immigration authorities.
