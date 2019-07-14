World’s biggest bounce house is coming to the Bay Area

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — The world’s biggest bounce house is making its way back to the Bay Area this year.

The 10,000 square foot, 32-foot-tall inflatable structure is coming to San Jose in July and to Oakland, and San Francisco in September.

Families will walk through the doors of this inflatable castle and test their skills on the obstacle course, get big-air on basketball courts, and glide down the giant slide into the ball pit.

On top of being the largest bounce house in the world, the attraction features a 900-foot-long obstacle course, a maze, slides, ball pits and more.

There will also be a DJ booth with music, lights, and a dance floor.

Tickets are sold per session with sessions split by age.

Prices vary from $16 for Toddlers and up to $30 for the special Adults Only session.

At least one parent/guardian 16+ must buy a ticket and accompany toddlers aged three and under.

Entry is free for parents/guardians who only plan to watch the fun.

For more information on tickets, click here.

For more information on Big Bounce America, click here.