(KRON) — A wrong-way crash left traffic in bad shape on Interstate 580 in Oakland on Sunday morning, according to data from traffic logs.

The crash happened just after 7 a.m. near Seminary Road. Traffic backed up in the area as lanes closed for over an hour. Traffic was diverted to Seminary Road due to the backup after the crash.

Two wrong-way crashes across the Bay Area turned fatal on Saturday. One person died after wrong-way collision in Marin County on Highway 101, and a woman died in a crash on I-280 on Saturday afternoon.

