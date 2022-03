SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – The missing woman that the San Francisco Police Department has been trying to locate has been identified as the woman who was killed in a crash near the Carquinez Bridge on the morning of Sunday, March 20.

Madyson James, 29, of Emeryville was reported missing from the 1900 block of Union Street earlier this week. James was last seen on Sunday, March 20 at approximately 12:15 a.m. getting into her white 2015 Honda Fit.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.