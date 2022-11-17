The recruits immediately rendered aid to their injured colleagues while they waited for paramedics to arrive. Nov. 16, 2022 (Francisco Silva)

Authorities have arrested the man they say is the driver of an SUV that plowed into a group of law enforcement recruits in South Whittier Wednesday morning, injuring 25 people.

Nicholas Gutierrez, 22, is being held on suspicion of attempted murder of a peace officer, the Los Angeles Times reports.

His bond was set at $2 million.

Gutierrez had marijuana in the SUV and may have been intoxicated at the time of the crash, although he passed a field sobriety test, sources told the Los Angeles Times.

Security camera video obtained by KTLA shows the SUV veering into the opposite lanes of travel and directly into a group of 75 recruits from the STARS Center Academy who were jogging on Mills Avenue around 6:30 a.m. The vehicle stopped after hitting a light pole.

Twenty-five recruits were injured, five of them critically.

The recruits immediately rendered aid to their injured colleagues while they waited for paramedics to arrive.

“The driver still had (his foot) on the accelerator, so my boyfriend had to break the glass or the window open to try to get him to stop,” one woman told KTLA. “Unfortunately, he wasn’t able to. But they were able to open the door and get the driver out and detain him.”

Authorities are still trying to determine why Gutierrez swerved into the recruits.

Law enforcement executed a search warrant at his home in Diamond Bar Wednesday evening before placing him under arrest.