SAN FRANCISCO (BCN)– A World War II-era military structure has fallen onto the beach at Fort Funston, park service officials said on Monday. The concrete structure slid down a rain-soaked bluff, according to a post on social media by the Golden Gate National Recreation Area.

No injuries were reported, but visitors are urged to follow posted trail signs and be attentive to their surroundings.

