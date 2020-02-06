Yang campaign lays off staff after Iowa caucuses

Democratic presidential candidate and entrepreneur Andrew Yang speaks at a town hall at the Colonial Theatre, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, in Keene, N.H. (Kristopher Radder/The Brattleboro Reformer via AP)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrat Andrew Yang is restructuring his presidential campaign by laying off dozens of staffers following a distant sixth-place finish in the Iowa caucuses.

Campaign manager Zach Graumann said Thursday that the campaign is “restructuring to compete as the New Hampshire primary approaches.”

Graumann went on to call the plans “a natural evolution of the campaign post-Iowa, same as other campaigns have undertaken.”

The statement followed a report by Politico that Yang’s campaign had fired dozens of staffers across the operation. Yang’s campaign told The Associated Press that most of those let go had been Iowa staff.

Before Monday’s caucuses in Iowa, Yang had taken part in a 17-day bus tour throughout the state.

The tech entrepreneur has a series of town halls in New Hampshire this week ahead of next week’s primary.