SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — “It wasn’t me,” or at least that’s the tune newly self-proclaimed “Chief Twit” Elon Musk sang when he was questioned about the sudden reinstatement of Ye’s Twitter account. On Friday, Musk, who sealed his $44 billion deal to acquire the social media platform this week, tweeted that Twitter will “be forming a content moderation council with widely diverse viewpoints” to handle “major content decisions” and “account reinstatements.”

An account with the handle “Republicans against Trumpism” tweeted in response, “So why did you restore already Kanye West’s account? Twitter should not be a platform to spew racism and antisemitism.”

“Ye’s account was restored by Twitter before the acquisition,” the Tesla CEO responded. “They did not consult with or inform me.”

The rapper formerly known as Kanye West was kicked off Twitter and Instagram earlier this month for posting antisemitic comments threatening violence against the Jewish community. Musk made headlines Wednesday walking into Twitter HQ in San Francisco carrying a sink. One day later, Musk closed the deal, ending a six-month media saga regarding his controversial acquisition of the social media platform.