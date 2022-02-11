Yet another San Francisco Walgreens closing its doors this month

HICKSVILLE, NEW YORK – MARCH 18: An image of the sign for a Walgreens as photographed on March 18, 2020 in Hicksville, New York. (Photo by Bruce Bennett/Getty Images)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – A Walgreens in San Francisco’s Financial District is set to be the 11th to close since 2019.

The pharmacy location at 141 Kearny Street is set to close February 22, a Walgreens spokesman confirmed.

Prescriptions at this Walgreens will be automatically transferred to nearby stores, according to Fraser Engerman, the senior director of external relations for Walgreens.

“Pharmacy patients will receive a letter in the mail providing more information about their prescription records and our teams at those nearby stores look forward to serving them,” Engerman told KRON4.

Engerman wouldn’t give a specific reason for the closure.

“As we continue to execute our strategy to expand Walgreens role as a leader in the delivery of healthcare, we are focused on creating the right network of stores in the right locations to best meet the needs of the communities we serve,” Engerman said. “There are a number of factors that we take into consideration when opening and closing locations, including dynamics of the local market and changing buying habits of our customers.”

This will be the 11th Walgreens location to close in San Francisco since 2019. The move comes just months after Walgreens shuttered five of its San Francisco locations in one go, citing high levels of retail theft. Walgreens claimed that providing security in the San Francisco locations is 46 times more expensive than the chain’s average.

A 2019 U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission filing shows Walgreens had been planning consolidation as a cost-cutting measure, which led some elected officials such as Supervisor Dean Preston, who represents the Haight and the Western Addition on the San Francisco Board of Supervisors, to accuse the company of dishonesty. Mayor London Breed said at the time that “a lot of factors come into play.”

Data from the Federal Bureau of Investigation shows that San Francisco has the highest rate of property crimes among the 20 largest U.S. cities.

Nonetheless, there are other nearby Walgreens locations that will, at least for now, remain open, at 456 Mission Street, 300 Montgomery Street and 459 Powell Street.