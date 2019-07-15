Yosemite landmarks to get names back after suit is settled

YOSEMITE NTL PARK, CA – AUGUST 28: A view of Half Dome and the Yosemite Valley on August 28, 2013 in Yosemite Nationall Park, California. As the Rim Fire continues to burn on the western edge of Yosemite National Park, the valley floor of the park remains open. The Rim Fire has charred more than […]

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (AP) — A company that lost its contract to run Yosemite National Park’s hotels, restaurants, and outdoor activities has settled a lawsuit with the National Park Service and the park’s new concession operator over rights to the names of famous park landmarks.

The National Park Service said Monday the settlement with Delaware North allows the park to restore the previous names of some properties at Yosemite, including the Ahwahnee Hotel, which is now called the Majestic Yosemite Hotel.

The Park Service in 2015 awarded Aramark a 15-year contract and shortly after, New York-based Delaware North filed a lawsuit saying it owned the trademarked names of the Ahwahnee Hotel, the Wawona Hotel, Curry Village and other properties.

Delaware North ran the park’s concessions from 1993 to 2015.