Yosemite’s Tioga Road and Glacier Point Road close for season

FILE – Tourists line up to pay the entrance fees at the Tioga Pass entrance in Yosemite National Park, Calif., Friday, June 24, 2005. The Kuna Crest can be seen in the background. (AP Photo/Al Golub, FILE)

YOSEMITE NATIONAL PARK, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) — Yosemite’s Tioga Road and Glacier Point Road are now closed for the winter season, park officials said Friday.

Both roads typically close each fall and remain closed through the winter season, said spokeswoman Jamie Richards. The roads will reopen in the spring when weather and round conditions are safe for vehicles.

Other roads in Yosemite remain open year around with the help of snow removal equipment.

Richards urged that motorists are required to carry tire chains in their vehicles while driving in the park during the winter months — even if their car is equipped with four-wheel drive.

Temporary road closures may go into effact at any time due to road and weather conditions.

For updated 24-hour road and weather conditions for Yosemite National Park, please call 209-372-0200 and press 1. Updated information is also available on the park’s website at www.nps.gov/yose.