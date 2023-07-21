(BCN) — The town of Yountville has issued a precautionary boil order for its water supply, the town clerk announced Friday. CalVet, the town’s water supplier, told town officials on Thursday at 6 p.m. that it had detected E. coli in the municipal water.

According to Yountville, water customers were informed of the issue and a precautionary boil order was sent out. In order for the boil order to be lifted, Cal-Vet will need to get a negative test result Friday from a sample taken Thursday afternoon, as the tests take 24 hours.

Then another test must be taken on Friday, with results due Saturday or Sunday. Then another test must be taken on Sunday, and if the town receives a negative result that Monday, the boil notice can be lifted.

Yountville said well water is not an option because distribution lines are already potentially contaminated. Dealing with that would take longer than just waiting for the municipal water tests, the town said.

Residents should boil any water used for cooking or washing dishes for at least one minute. Alternatively, an eighth of a teaspoon of unscented household bleach can be added to a gallon of water, about eight drops. Let it sit for at least 30 minutes before use.

People should avoid swallowing water during showers and infants and small children should be sponge-bathed. Be careful not to use ice made from water this week and do not use untreated or un-boiled tap water to make baby formula.

Yountville is perhaps best known for its renowned restaurant The French Laundry, which will remain open along with its sister outlet, Bouchon Bistro, a spokesperson for the company said Friday. The restaurants will be boiling all water used in consumption, though the boil order might affect some menu items’ availability.

For more tips about making water safe, go to https://www.cdc.gov/healthywater/emergency/drinking/drinking-water-advisories/boil-water-advisory.html.

