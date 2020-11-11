200+ LGBTQ candidates elected into office nationwide

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – From incumbents to newcomers, there are more incoming LGBTQ elected officials who will represent communities across America than at any other time in history.

The 2020 elections were historic for so many people in our country.

There were a ton of firsts.

We’ve seen progress for LGBT candidates who were either reelected or were given their first shot at holding office.

Americans showed up and came out bringing Pride to the polls in 2020.

308 LGBT candidates were on the ballot across the United States this election year and so far, 200 of them have won their race, according to the Victory Fund, a non-profit that creates pathways to public service.

One of the several who was re-elected to their position was San Francisco’s Bevan Dufty whose political career spans 40 years.

The voters have decided and he will serve on the BART Board of Directors once again.

“I am so honored to be elected to my term at BART. I think that the experiences that we all have as LGBT Americans inform how we lead and we have an understanding of the issues. I think we have an understanding of the issues. I think that we understand what it feels like to have doors closed or to have people question your capability or your rights to be a parent. I’m a dad,” Dufty said.

San Franciscans have long embraced and helped pave the way for the LGBTQ community to represent their own in the political sphere.

Since the days of Harvey Milk, many hurdles have been overcome and this year, cities which are traditionally less progressive, have elected newcomers like Torrey Harris — The first openly gay Black man who will become a State Representative in Tennessee.

Plus, the first openly trans elected officials like Stephanie Byers – a former high school music teacher who will serve in the state legislature in Kansas, Taylor Small who will become state Senator in Vermont, and former journalist Evelyn Rios Stafford in Arkansas, who will serve as county judge.

A feat for a group who continues to face adversity in everyday life.

“I think it’s tremendously important to see broad representation in our elected officials and I think the levels of discrimination and bias and inequity that transgender people face particularly transgender people of color,” Rebecca Rolfe, executive director of SF LGBT Center, said.

Back in the Bay Area, there are some firsts as well like James Coleman, who will be the youngest and first openly LGBT member on the South San Francisco City Council, and Alex Lee in the South Bay who will be the first openly bisexual member of the California State Legislature.

For those who may not be supportive, Dufty explains:

“We’re like everyone else. Basically, we want the same things in life. We are just Americans and just individuals who are living our lives and hoping not to have government work against us,” Dufty said.

Both tell me these elected officials are crucial to bring more perspectives to leadership roles.

