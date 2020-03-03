2020 California primary: Where and how to vote

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Super Tuesday is upon us.

California, along with 13 other states and one territory, will hold its primary on March 3.

This is the first time California has moved its primary from June (in the 2016 primary) to March, bringing with it a 415-delegate haul.

Keep in mind though that because of California’s size, it can take as much as a month to finish counting the state’s vote, as it did in 2016.

Polls are open from 7 a.m. until closing time at 8 p.m.

>> You can find a polling place or ballot drop-off location near you by clicking here. <<

Voters (including those dropping off a vote-by-mail ballot) who are in line at 8 p.m. when the polls are scheduled to close are allowed to vote.

You can check your voter registration status by visiting voterstatus.sos.ca.gov or by calling 1-800-345-VOTE (8683). If you need to register to vote for the first time or update your voter registration information, you can visit RegisterToVote.ca.gov.

Remember that once you return your ballot by mail, there’s no going back. If you change your mind, you can bring your existing ballot to an elections office, polling site, or vote center and swap it for a different ballot.

Regarding ballot measures, Proposition 13 is on today’s ballot.

More measures will head to California voters during the November general election.

If approved by voters, California would be able to sell $15 billion in new bonds to help repair and build schools. That includes $9 billion for preschools and K-12 schools, in addition to $6 billion for community colleges and public universities.

