2020 Election Calendar: Important dates you won’t want to miss

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – As the 2020 Election approaches, KRON4 wants to make sure you are prepared.

Whether it’s the last day to register to vote or making sure you don’t miss a debate, we have put together a list of important dates for you.

September 29 First Presidential Debate (Cleveland, OH) October 5 Counties will begin mailing vote-by-mail ballots October 7 Vice Presidential Debate (Salt Lake City, UT) October 15 Second Presidential Debate (Miami, FL) October 19 Last day to register to vote October 22 Third Presidential Debate (Nashville, TN) October 27 Request a vote-by-mail ballot November 3 2020 Presidential Election – Polls open 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden will go head-to-head in three debates: September 29 in Cleveland, Ohio; October 15 in Miami, Florida; and October 22 in Nashville, Tennessee.

On October 7, Vice President Mike Pence and Democratic Vice President candidate Kamala Harris will have their debate in Salt Lake City Utah.

You have some time, but don’t wait too long to register to vote. The last day to register is on October 19.

Due to COVID-19, this year all registered voters will receive a mail-in ballot.

Let the countdown to the 2020 Presidential Election begin.