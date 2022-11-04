Skip to content
KRON4
San Francisco
50°
LIVE NOW
Watch News Live
San Francisco
50°
LIVE
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Please enter a search term.
Primary Menu
Watch Live
Live Now: KRON4 News streaming on KRONon
Watch Live News
Video Center
Television Schedule
News
Bay Area
California
National
Wildfires
Inside California Politics
BestReviews
BestReviews Daily Deals
Real Estate
Tech Trends
Politics from The Hill
Flying Tails
Dine & Dish
Automotive News
Press Releases
World
Top Stories
San Jose Mayor’s Race
Top Stories
Oakland Mayor’s Race
California Prop 26 and Prop 27
San Francisco DA’s Race
California election results for 2022 midterms
Your Local Election HQ
2022 Midterm Election Results
Weather
Today’s Forecast
Weather Radar
Traffic
Live Traffic Conditions
Sports
Giants
Warriors
49ers
Red and Gold Zone
Sharks
A’s
Raiders
Top Stories
Stars gather at premiere for Willie Mays’ HBO doc
Video
Top Stories
Former SF Giants manager Baker wins 1st World Series
Top Stories
Ducks’ Anthony Solarz out to continue dominance of …
Nike splits with Irving amid antisemitism fallout
Reinhart scores in SO as Panthers beat Sharks 4-3
Reinhart scores in SO as Panthers beat Sharks 4-3
Community
Founders Day
Contests
Local Sponsor Highlights
KRON 4 Salutes
LIVE! in the Bay
LIVE! in the Bay ‘viewers’ voice
Contests
About Us
About Us
KRON4-TV apps
Newsletters
Report It!
Links seen on KRON4
Meet the Team
Contact Us
Regional News Partners
Work For Us
Advertise With Us
Closed Captioning Contact Information
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
About BestReviews
Jobs
Find a Job
Employer Highlights
Post a Job
Search
Please enter a search term.
2022 Midterm Election Results
California election results for 2022 midterms
Top 2022 Midterm Election Results Headlines
San Jose Mayor’s Race
Oakland Mayor’s Race
California Prop 26 and Prop 27
San Francisco DA’s Race
California Governor’s Race
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
KRON4 Daily News
SIGN UP NOW
Trending Stories
Watch KRON4 News Online
Parents killed in crash leave behind twin girls
North Bay woman goes missing during drive to Oregon
Powerball numbers revealed for $1.9 billion jackpot
DNA Lounge defends restraining woman
Close
Thanks for signing up!
Watch for us in your inbox.
Subscribe Now
KRON4 Breaking News
SIGN UP NOW