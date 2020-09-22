42 days until Election Day: Here’s how to register to vote in California

FRESNO, California (KSEE/KGPE) — With just 42 days until the election, it’s important we recognize National Voter Registration Day — which is Tuesday.

If you’re not registered to vote, there are some important deadlines coming up you should know about.

First — Voter registration must be postmarked by Oct. 13 for in-person voting. You can always skip your trip to the Post Office and just register online.

If you want, you can register as an “absentee” voter — which just means you’ll get a ballot in advance of the election that you can mail in or drop off ahead of time. An absentee ballot must be postmarked by Nov. 3 — which is Election Day — by 8 p.m.

You can request to be an absentee voter during the registration process, but if you’re already registered to vote, you must request an absentee ballot by Oct. 27.

You can always register to vote on Election Day if you want, but you’ll be issued a conditional registration and a provisional ballot. That means your vote will not be counted until after your county office confirms your voter registration.

Early voting in California begins Oct. 5, but dates and times vary by county.

Where do I vote?

Voting locations vary by county. If you’re in Fresno County, the interactive map below shows you where voting locations and ballot drop boxes are located. In Fresno County, voters can go to any of the voting locations on the map.

If you’re not located in Fresno County, you can use the state’s database to look up your polling place. That database will update as we get closer to Election Day.

Can I register to vote if I’m not 18?

Not quite 18? As long as you’ll be 18 years old by Election Day — Nov. 3 — you can still register to vote for the current election.

Need more information?

If you’ve gone through this entire post and still need more information, check out this information that comes directly from the state of California.