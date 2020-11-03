Affirmative action effort in California faces uphill battle

by: JANIE HAR Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — A national awakening on race has driven a well-funded campaign in California to reinstate affirmative action in public hiring, contracting and college admissions.

Voters are deciding Tuesday whether to allow the nation’s most populated state to grant preferential treatment based on race and gender. But public polling indicates that Proposition 16 is struggling, suggesting that voters may not be ready to repeal a quarter-century-old ban on affirmative action.

Supporters say such programs are critical to undoing generations of systemic racism and sexism. Opponents say government should never use skin color or gender to discriminate or grant preferences.

