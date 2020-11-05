Arizona elections center livestreams vote tabulating

Election results for several states were still pending as of Thursday, November 5, as protesters gathered outside ballot-counting locations.

Several Arizona voters brought a lawsuit against Maricopa County after voters complained that they had been instructed to use Sharpie markers rather than pens to fill out their ballots, which they worried would render the ballot unreadable.

Maricopa County officials told local media that using a Sharpie would not invalidate a properly filled out ballot, and was, in fact, the preferred writing utensil because of its fast-drying ink.

This footage shows poll workers tabulating votes in Phoenix on November 5, livestreamed by the Maricopa County Elections Department.

