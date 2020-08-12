Bay Area elected officials react to Kamala Harris chosen as Biden’s running mate

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The selection of Senator Kamala Harris is historic as she becomes the first woman of color on a major party’s presidential ticket.

Senator Harris took to Twitter to praise her running mate on Tuesday saying she is honored to join him as the Democratic nominee for Vice President.

.@JoeBiden can unify the American people because he's spent his life fighting for us. And as president, he'll build an America that lives up to our ideals.



I'm honored to join him as our party's nominee for Vice President, and do what it takes to make him our Commander-in-Chief. — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) August 11, 2020

First, let’s take a look at how Kamala Harris got here:

Senator Harris started her political career after graduating UC Hastings Law School in San Francisco in 1989.

In 1990, she took the role of Deputy District Attorney in Alameda County and in 2003 she was elected as San Francisco District Attorney, where she served two terms.

She was then elected as California Attorney General in 2010. Harris began a second term and then announced she was running for US Senate, where she was elected in 2016.

Then in 2019, Harris announced she was running for president. Now, in 2020, she is Joe Biden’s running mate.

KRON4 welcomed former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown, who has a long history in California and San Francisco politics.

“I think it’s absolutely fabulous. As a matter of fact, it’s more exciting for me and for many of Kamala’s friends than it was when Obama announced because after all, Kamala actually first introduced San Franciscan’s to Mr. Obama. Now we have a chance to do what’s never been done in the history of this country and that’s elect a woman vice president, and it just happens she’s going to be a Black woman vice president,” Mayor Brown said.

Many fellow lawmakers across the Bay Area released statements following the announcement.

Senator Dianne Feinstein

“Joe Biden selected a fantastic running mate in Kamala Harris. She’ll bring passion, intelligence, and strength to the White House and offer a viewpoint sorely missing in the current administration.



I’ve known Kamala for many years and I know she’s a devoted public servant and fierce champion of the law. Her perspective on issues ranging from social justice and climate change to immigration and women’s rights will make her an invaluable partner for Joe and I look forward to working with them both.



The Biden-Harris ticket is an infusion of energy for Democrats, a duo whose experience, compassion, and ideas will help all Americans, not just the select few.



Since I joined the Senate, the number of women senators has leapt from two to 26, with more than 100 women in the House. Now a woman will hold the second-most-powerful job in the world. Kamala will show young girls in America and around the world that glass ceilings no longer exist — we’ve brought them down around us.



I’m so excited that Democrats remain the party of inclusion and progress, and I look forward to January 20 when Joe Biden and Kamala Harris will be sworn in and start working to put this country back on the right track.”

Senator Scott Wiener

“I am so thrilled my friend, Senator Kamala Harris, will be on the ticket as Vice President Biden’s running mate. I’ve known her sicne her beginnings in San Francisco politics, and she has been a wonderful mentor to me as I began my own career in public service. She represents the best of what San Francisco politics is about: providing a model for the rest of the country on what progressive, forward-thinking, and unafraid leadership looks like. I have full confidence that she will make a fantastic Vice President. I know I’m speaking for many of us when I say I look forward to her debate with Vice President Pence. Now let’s go get her and Vice President Biden elected and get President Trump out of the White House.”

I’m over the moon that @JoeBiden has selected the amazing @KamalaHarris — my friend of almost 20 years — as his running mate. Kamala will help win this election, will help heal our nation & is ready to lead.



This is a great day for the Democratic Party & for our country. pic.twitter.com/7cpJWrf4Kr — Senator Scott Wiener (@Scott_Wiener) August 11, 2020

San Francisco Mayor London Breed

I've long been proud to call @KamalaHarris a friend and a mentor—now I'm excited and ready to call her Vice-President!



Let’s go Biden-Harris! — London Breed (@LondonBreed) August 11, 2020

Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf

Hella proud. Our country needs this fierce + compassionate woman in the White House. Now let’s fight like hell for a #BidenHarris win in Nov. pic.twitter.com/SnX2z8nsR5 — Libby Schaaf (@LibbySchaaf) August 11, 2020

San Francisco District Attorney Chesa Boudin

“Senator Harris will make a fantastic Vice President: she has proven herself throughout her career—including as the San Francisco District Attorney— to be smart, effective, and deeply committed to fighting for justice. Our nation desperately needs new, strong leadership and Senator Kamala Harris has the courage and vision to correct the course our current President has led us down. I congratulate Senator Harris and Vice President Biden on this historic Democratic ticket.”

Alameda County District Attorney Nancy O’Malley

“Joe Biden has created the winning team by selecting Kamala Harris. She is a strong woman of color and one with tremendous experience, as an attorney, as the top executive of a major government agency in the largest state in America, and as an effective and impactful member of the Senate, assigned to key committees. She has proven herself and is ready to be on the Democratic ticket to WIN in November. We are so proud of Senator Harris. She started her legal career in the Alameda County District Attorney’s Office and has soared ever since. Senator Harris is a hometown hero who has earned every accolade said about her. Now time to take back the White House.”

