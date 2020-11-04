Bay Area Hot Measures

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Here are the hot measures KRON4 is monitoring around the Bay Area.

San Francisco Proposition G

Proposition G would lower the voting age for local elections, allowing residents ages 16 and up to vote for local candidates and ballot measures.

San Francisco Proposition J

Proposition J would create a new parcel tax to generate about $48 million a year for San Francisco Unified School District teachers.

San Francisco Proposition K

Proposition K would authorize San Francisco to build or rehabilitate up to 10,000 units of affordable housing.

San Francisco Proposition L

Proposition L would tax companies where top executive earn a lot more than their employees.

Alameda County Measure Y

Measure Y, a $735 million bond, would raise property taxes by $53 per $100,000 in assessed value to benefit the Oakland Unified School District.

Oakland Measure S1

Measure S1 would make changes to duties and powers of the Oakland Police Commission, as well as the Community Police Review Agency.

City of Alameda Measure Z

Measure Z would repeal Article 26, a ban on multi-family homes.

Berkeley Measure FF

Measure FF (Fire, Emergency Services and Wildfire Prevention Tax) would authorize a special parcel tax for each parcel of real property in Berkeley to fund firefighter and emergency medical response, as well as upgrades to the 911 dispatch system, hazard mitigation, and wildfire prevention and preparedness activities.

Berkeley Measure GG

Measure GG (Tax on Transportation Network Company Trips) would impose a tax on TNC trips that originate in Berkeley. Those who use TNC rides would pay a tax of 50 cents for a private trip, and 25 cents for a pooled trip, regardless of how many passengers there are.

Berkeley Measure HH

Measure HH (Utility User’s Tax) would increase the utility user taxes on electricity and gas from 7.5% to 10% and would authorize city council to further increase the tax on gas by an additional 2.5%. It would not increase the rates of the city’s utility user taxes on telephone or video services.

Berkeley Measure II

Measure II (Police Accountability Charter Amendment) would replace the existing Police Review Commission and replace it with a 9-member Police Accountability Board. The director of that board would be responsible for investigating complaints against sworn members of the Berkeley Police Department.

Berkeley Measure JJ

Measure JJ (Charter Amendment: Mayor and Council Compensation) would amend the City Charter to set the Mayor’s salary to the same rate as the median income for a three-person household in Alameda County. Council members’ salaries would be set at 63% of the mayor’s salary.

Santa Clara County Measure K

Measure K is a parcel tax that would raise $1.2 million per year for Franklin-McKinley School District.

Santa Clara County Measure L

Measure L would renew a parcel tax to raise $4.8 million per year for Campbell Union High School District.

Santa Clara County Measure M

Measure M would renew a parcel tax to raised $5 million per year for Fremont Union High School District.

Santa Clara County Measure N

Measure N would extend a parcel tax to raise $328,000 per year for Loma Prieta Joint Union Elementary School District.

Santa Clara County Measure O

Measure O would extend a parcel tax to raise $16 million per year for Palo Alto Unified School District.

Santa Clara County Measure P

Measure P is an $80 million bond measure that would raise property taxes by $30 per $100,000 assessed value, benefitting the Evergreen Elementary School District.

Santa Clara County Measure Q

Measure Q is a $12 million bond measure that would raise property taxes by $30 per $100,000 assessed value to benefit the Mount Pleasant Elementary School District.

Santa Clara County Measure R

Measure R is an $88 million bond measure that would raise property taxes to benefit the Cambrian School District.

San Mateo County Measure Z

Measure Z is a $274 million bond measure that would raise property taxes by up to $30 per $100,000 in assessed value to benefit the Jefferson Union High School District.

San Mateo County Measure T

Measure T is a $409 million bond measure that would raise property taxes by $30 per $100,000 assessed value to benefit the San Mateo-Foster City School District.

Marin County Measure M

Measure M is a renewal of a $469 parcel tax, which would raise $16.8 million per year for the Tamalpais Union High School District.

San Francisco, San Mateo, Santa Clara Counties Measure RR

Measure RR would would create an eighth of a cent sales tax on each dollar spent to fund transportation.

Sonoma County Measure P

Measure P would expand the oversight of the County Sheriff and grant new powers to investigate complaints, as well as change the office’s funding.