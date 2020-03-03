Bay Area polling stations taking extra steps to protect voters as coronavirus concerns grow

SOLANO COUNTY (KRON) – Today is Super Tuesday, but fears of coronavirus are also on the minds of the voters as they head to the polls.

Because of coronavirus concerns, some polling places are taking extra steps to help protect voters.

The Secretary of State’s Office says more than three million voters have already cast their vote-by-mail ballots.

But local election officials are still expecting many to visit voting centers today.

In areas like Sacramento, where patients are being treated or have been diagnosed, county election officials say they are taking the virus seriously.

Many voting centers will be equipped with hand sanitizer, tissues, antiseptic wipes, and gloves for anyone who may want to utilize the touch-screen program to vote.

>> You can find a polling place or ballot drop-off location near you by clicking here. <<

