Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Danny Glover introduces Bernie Sanders at campaign rally in Richmond

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RICHMOND, Calif. (KRON) – Presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders is in the East Bay Monday to hold a campaign rally.

Sanders will be at a “Get Out The Vote” rally at the Craneway Pavilion in Richmond.

Doors opened at 10 a.m. and the rally began at noon.

This comes after former Mayor Pete Buttigieg was in the Bay Area on Friday.

California holds its presidential primary on March 3 as part of Super Tuesday.

Actor Danny Glover made an appearance during the rally. He spoke for a few minutes before welcoming Bernie Sanders to the stage.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News