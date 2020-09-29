Biden, Harris release tax returns ahead of debate

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden, center, stands with Democratic Vice Presidential candidate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., and his wife Jill Biden, left, before a memorial service in honor of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg as she lies in state in Statuary Hall of the U.S. Capitol, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020 in Washington. (Chip Somodevilla/Pool via AP)

(KRON) — Days after an eye-opening report into President Donald Trump’s taxes, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris released their own tax returns.

A New York Times investigation found that Trump paid just $750 in income taxes in 2016 and 2017 — the first two years of his presidential term.

And he paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to the investigation.

Hours before their first presidential debate, candidate Biden released multiple years’ worth of returns. His running mate, Harris, also released her 2019 tax returns.

The American people deserve transparency from their leaders, it's why as of today, I've released 22 years of my tax returns. https://t.co/6fwL20fWeI — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 29, 2020

According to the Associated Press, the Bidens paid almost $300,000 in federal taxes in 2019 while Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, reported paying $1.05 million in personal income taxes and $1.19 million in total federal taxes.

