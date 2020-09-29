Biden, Harris release tax returns ahead of debate

(KRON) — Days after an eye-opening report into President Donald Trump’s taxes, Joe Biden and Kamala Harris released their own tax returns.
A New York Times investigation found that Trump paid just $750 in income taxes in 2016 and 2017 — the first two years of his presidential term.
And he paid no federal income taxes in 10 of the past 15 years, according to the investigation.
Hours before their first presidential debate, candidate Biden released multiple years’ worth of returns. His running mate, Harris, also released her 2019 tax returns.
According to the Associated Press, the Bidens paid almost $300,000 in federal taxes in 2019 while Harris and her husband, Doug Emhoff, reported paying $1.05 million in personal income taxes and $1.19 million in total federal taxes.
Latest Stories:
- Map: Contra Costa County moves to COVID red tier, SF to orange
- Gun and ammo shortage looms as hunting season approaches
- ‘They never expected that’: Police officers help deliver baby in department parking lot
- Hiker posing for picture in tree falls 100 feet into ocean, dies
- Study shows link between sleep apnea and Alzheimer’s