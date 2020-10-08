Biden rejects Trump proposal to reschedule 3rd debate

WASHINGTON (AP/KRON) — The Biden campaign rejected Trump’s proposal to move the date of the third debate.

The Trump campaign wanted to move the second debate to October 22, which then would move the third debate to October 29.

This comes after Trump refused to participate in a virtual second presidential debate on the planned date of October 15.

The commission voted to make it virtual for safety concerns as Trump continues to be infected with the contagious coronavirus.

BREAKING NEWS UPDATE

Latest Stories: