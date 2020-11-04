Democrat Joe Biden wins California’s 55 electoral votes

Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event with his running mate Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., at Alexis Dupont High School in Wilmington, Del., Wednesday, Aug. 12, 2020. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Democrat Joe Biden has won California in the race for president and the 55 electoral votes that are the most of any state.

California has voted for the Democratic presidential nominee in every election since 1992. Four years ago, Hillary Clinton trounced Donald Trump by more than 4 million votes.

Biden’s running mate, U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris of California, made history as the first Black woman to be a vice presidential nominee for a major political party.

She’s also the first Democrat from California to appear on a major party presidential ticket.