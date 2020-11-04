CA chooses Biden, state GOP hoping for US House wins

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) – Californians have delivered a strong rebuke to Donald Trump’s presidency. Democrat Joe Biden easily won the state and its 55 electoral votes on Tuesday. But voters were split on some progressive policies on the ballot.

They agreed to exempt ride-hailing companies like Uber and Lyft from a state law that would have required them to treat their drivers as employees.

But they resoundingly rejected an effort to undo some criminal sentencing changes in recent years.

Meanwhile, two GOP challengers held small leads on Democratic incumbents in a pair of U.S. House races in Orange county.

