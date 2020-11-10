CA leaders ready to work with Biden-Harris administration

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KRON) – State leaders are already gearing up to work with the president and vice president-elect Joe Biden and Kamala Harris.

“It goes from headwinds to tailwinds,” Governor Gavin Newsom said.

Although Donald Trump has yet to concede in the presidential race, Governor Gavin Newsom Monday said the state isn’t waiting to prepare for the new Biden-Harris administration.

“This is an exciting and enlivening time and opportunity for the state of California and we’re going to do everything we can to maximize it and do so very efficiently and effectively, and we are not waiting for President Trump to make an announcement. We are working very collaboratively now and engaging all of our department heads,” Newsom said.

Working with the federal government he says will likely be completely different, mending the relationship will start with working through California’s 100 lawsuits against the Trump administration which Newsom says the state is already looking into.

“To adjudicate figuratively, not literally, the process and protocols around which lawsuits may be dropped, which lawsuits can be addressed by executive order or by agency,” Newsom said.

The governor says he has yet to speak with the president-elect, Joe Biden but conversations have already started with his friend, colleague, and vice president-elect, Kamala Harris.

The governor praised their first move in formulating its pandemic task force which includes three Bay Area doctors.

“I would be shocked if you didn’t hear more announcements of other high profile Californians getting picked to advise or for formal roles in the new administration,” Newsom said.

Another piece of planning for the Biden-Harris administration involves filling Harris’ vacant Senate seat.

Governor Newsom says there’s no timeline established for that and says the selection process is just now beginning.

Latest Posts