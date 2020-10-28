California allows people to vote during work on Election Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Californians are allowed to take up to two paid hours to vote during work, if they can not vote during non-work hours on Election Day.
It’s the law: Outlined in California Elections Code section 14000. Any employee taking advantage of the voting time must tell their employers two working days before November 3 if they will need to take time off to vote, according to the code.
Polling places open at 7 a.m. and close at 8 p.m. on Election Day.
“Understand your rights as a voter and make the necessary arrangements with your employer,” said Secretary of State Alex Padilla. “Every registered voter has a right to cast their ballot before the polls close on November 3.”
Find your polling place by clicking here.
Planning to vote early? Counties already have official ballot drop off locations where voters can return their ballots before Tuesday.
