California gears up for Super Tuesday

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Voters will head to the polls tomorrow for Super Tuesday.

Fourteen states and American Samoa will hold nominating contests to pick who they think should go up against the GOP nominee.

There are 1,357 delegates at stake.

California is a very important state due to its size, with 415 pledged delegates, 271 of them allocated by district and another 144 awarded across the sate.

California’s delegation comprises more than a fifth of the 1,991 votes needed to claim the presidential nomination at the Democratic Convention in July.

The latest poll shows Sen. Bernie Sanders with a double-digit lead in the Golden State, indicating the second-time presidential candidate may be about to reinforce his status as the 2020 race’s Democratic frontrunner.

Polls close at various times beginning at 8 p.m. PST, but results are not expected right away.

This is so because it takes longer to count the vote.

For example, in California, vote-by-mail ballots don’t have to reach county election officials until three days after the election as long as they’re postmarked by Election Day.

California is also one of nearly two dozen states where voters can register the day of an election. But, keep in mind you’ll be casting a provisional ballot that won’t be counted until it’s reviewed by officials after polls close.

According to Secretary of State Alex Padilla, more than 2.7 million of the 20.6 million registered voters had returned ballots in early voting.

