California teens can pre-register to vote

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is no doubt a highly anticipated one.

Voters came out in record-breaking waves this election cycle to check off their presidential pick (plus local candidates and measures).

Even people too young to vote are hyperaware of the importance of this election.

But some teens in California can get ahead for the next election with pre-registration.

The state allows eligible 16 and 17 year olds to register to vote online. Once they turn the legal voting age of 18 years old, their registration will take effect for the following elections.

According to the secretary of state’s office, the 16 or 17-year-old residents must meet the following criteria to pre-register:

