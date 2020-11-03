California teens can pre-register to vote

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — The race between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden is no doubt a highly anticipated one.

Voters came out in record-breaking waves this election cycle to check off their presidential pick (plus local candidates and measures).

Even people too young to vote are hyperaware of the importance of this election.

But some teens in California can get ahead for the next election with pre-registration.

The state allows eligible 16 and 17 year olds to register to vote online. Once they turn the legal voting age of 18 years old, their registration will take effect for the following elections.

According to the secretary of state’s office, the 16 or 17-year-old residents must meet the following criteria to pre-register:

A United States citizen and a resident of California

Not currently in state or federal prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony (for more information on the rights of people who have been incarcerated, please see the Secretary of State’s Voting Rights: Persons with a Criminal History), and

Not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court (for more information, please see Voting Rights: Persons Subject to Conservatorship)

