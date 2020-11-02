SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — It’s true — Californians can register to vote on Election Day and cast their ballot the same day!

The catch is, you’ll have to go to your local polling place in person.

The California Secretary of State’s office says eligible residents can complete the Same Day Voter Registration process at their county elections office, polling place, or vote center.

Click here to find your local polling place.

“Ballots will be processed and counted once the county elections office has completed the voter registration verification process,” according to the secretary of state’s office.

Polling places open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3. If you’re in line before polls close, you can still vote even if the wait time goes past closing time.

October 19 was the deadline for Californians to register through an online application or by mail.

