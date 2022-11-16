SAN JOSE, Calif. (KRON) – Santa Clara County Supervisor Cindy Chavez has conceded the San Jose mayor’s race to San Jose city councilman Matt Mahan, according to a tweet she posted at noontime Wednesday.

“Thank you everyone for all you have done to assist my campaign for San Jose Mayor over the past year,” Chavez stated. “Though we were not victorious, our message will carry on and live within the work I take on over the next two years as your County Supervisor.”

The race between Chavez and Mahan was too close to call for over a week. As of numbers released Tuesday afternoon, Mahan was leading Chavez by over 5,000 votes out of over 200,000 cast (123,436, or 51.3% to 117,085, or 48.6%).

Chavez, a former vice mayor of San Jose, was endorsed by the county Democratic Party and bested Mahan 39%-32% in June’s jungle primary. But Mahan, who began representing southern San Jose last year, had the endorsement of the San Jose Mercury News and outgoing Mayor Sam Liccardo.

In her statement, Chavez stated she called Mahan “to wish him the best of luck in his two-year term as mayor.”

“San Jose faces numerous challenges in the moths and years ahead, requiring that we all work collaboratively with the entire City Council to reach meaningful and equitable solutions,” she stated.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.