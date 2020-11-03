Contra Costa Registrar’s Office pledges to secure ballots

CONTRA COSTA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Around 60% of registered voters have already cast their ballots in Contra Costa County.

The County Clerk-Recorder-Registrar’s Office is taking steps to boost voter confidence that those ballots will be accurately counted and secure from any would-be hackers.

The Contra Costa County’s Central accounting voting equipment — These machines are responsible for counting over 80% of ballots cast in the 2020 presidential election.

“It takes us about five or six weeks to actually test all of our pieces of equipment,” Scott Konopasek said.

The testing is part of the county’s effort to engender voter confidence.

It involves 16,000 ballots scanned into the central voting equipment.

Assistant Registrar of Voters Scott Konopasek says the program’s logic is designed to detect a host of potential voter errors like for example selecting both presidential candidates.

He says it can even find a ballot has been submitted twice. The testing result? Is it 100%?

“Yes! If it wasn’t 100% we wouldn’t proceed. That’s the whole point to demonstrate to the public that it’s 100%. People don’t give us the latitude of any margin of error in elections. We have to be spot on every time,” Konopasek said.

He says the vote tally is accurate and 100% secure from any potential hackers because the computer program does not have an internet connection. There are additional security protocols for the election staff.

“A handful of people who have access to that room. It’s alarming. There’s cameras. There’s a two-person rule. Two persons have to be there at all times. So I’m very, very confident in saying no ones going to hack our vote,” Konopasek said.

Officials at the Clerk-Recorder-Registrar’s Office say when it is time to post the actual election results online it will be done using a highly secure external election reporting system. Another boost for voter confidence in Contra Costa County.

