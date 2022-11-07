SONOMA COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – The United States Department of Justice is monitoring polling places in 64 jurisdictions across 24 states tomorrow to ensure compliance with the Voting Rights Act of 1965, which made racial discrimination illegal in voting, according to a press release.

One of those jurisdictions is Sonoma County. Along with Los Angeles County it is the only California county on the list.

The U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of California did not respond to a request for comment for this report.

“Since the passage of the Voting Rights Act of 1965, the Civil Rights Division has regularly monitored elections in the field in jurisdictions around the country to protect the rights of voters,” the press release states. “The Civil Rights Division will also take complaints from the public nationwide regarding possible violations of the federal voting rights laws through its call center. The Civil Rights Division enforces the federal voting rights laws that protect the rights of all citizens to access the ballot.”

The voting section of the Civil Rights Division seeks to ensure all Americans can exercise their right to vote in accordance with federal statutes.

“On Election Day, Civil Rights Division personnel will be available all day to receive complaints from the public related to possible violations of the federal voting rights laws by a complaint form on the department’s website https://civilrights.justice.gov/ or by telephone toll-free at 800-253-3931,” the press release states. “Individuals with questions or complaints related to the ADA may call the department’s toll-free ADA information line at 800-514-0301 or 833-610-1264 (TTY) or submit a complaint through a link on the department’s ADA website, at https://www.ada.gov/.”