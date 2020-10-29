Early voting at Levi’s Stadium starts Halloween

SANTA CLARA, Calif. (KRON) — Levi’s Stadium is again facilitating voting for Bay Area residents, it’s one of many places voters can cast their ballots for the presidential election.

Early in-person voting begins on Halloween, October 31, through Election Day on November 3.

It’s one of 100 voting centers throughout Santa Clara County. Anyone who doesn’t want to wait in lines can also stop by to drop off a completed mail-in ballot, now that actually mailing the ballot at this time may be too late.

As of Thursday morning, over one third of Californians have already cast their votes as people take advantage of the option to vote early during a high stakes election amidst a pandemic.

Now less than a week before the actual Election Day, data shows a record number of Americans have already returned their ballots. Over 70 million people voted early so far, surpassing 2016’s number of 47 million early voters.

And plenty of people are still planning to honor their tradition of waiting in (socially distanced) lines this Tuesday.

However you choose to vote, make sure not to miss any deadlines: Polls close at 8 p.m. on November 3, and your early ballots should be at your county election offices well before then.

