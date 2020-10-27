Early voting turnout reaches half of 2016 total

(KRON) – We are a week away from Election Day and the number of votes cast is already half the amount of total votes in the 2016 election, according to Bloomberg.

As of Tuesday, the U.S. Elections Project reported a total of 69.5 million early votes for the 2020 election, which is 50.4% of 2016’s turnout. A total of 47.2 million early votes were cast for the 2016 election.

On Monday, the Associated Press reported that 58.6 million ballots had been cast. 51% of Democrat registrants had cast their votes, compared to 31% of Republicans.

However, the Associated Press stated that the ‘early vote totals are an imperfect indicator of which party may be leading. The data only shows party registration, not which candidate voters support. Most GOP voters are expected to vote on Election Day.’

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

