Early voting underway across Bay Area

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) – Voters are not wasting any time casting their ballots in the upcoming elections.

Early voting is underway in several Bay Area counties, and many are seeing huge turnouts in just a few days. One of them is San Mateo County.

In just the first few days of early voting, people in San Mateo County, are flocking to the polls, and drop off centers to make sure their ballots are in before November 3rd.

“The early vote centers usually start slow this election, there is a lot of interest and so we are seeing people in a constant flow, showing up at our vote centers,” Jim Irizarry, San Mateo County Board of Elections, said.

Since Monday, Jim Irizarry with the San Mateo County Board of Elections says nearly 630 people have shown up at the county’s 3-vote centers.

The elections board has also received 1,700 votes by mail.

The county, which became the first county in California to offer mail-in ballots back in 2015, says so far, there haven’t been any major problems.

434,000 ballots were sent out to registered voters.

Drop ballots off in the mail, or at drop boxes across the county.

Irizarry encourages people to vote by mail and send off their ballots early, in case any irregularities are found.

He says in the last election, 4,000 ballots were challenged. Half simply didn’t have signatures.

“History will show that many voters wait until the very end of the process on Election Day to come and cast their ballots at vote centers,” Irizarry said. “It’s a good indication that people are going to start voting early.”

Irizarry says the biggest challenge so far, protecting voters in the age of coronavirus.

“We’ve invested in more than 100 thousand dollars in our facilities, and every facility is equipped with plexiglass PPE facemasks, and all the equipment is sanitized,” Irizarry said.

Right now, there are three voting centers here in San Mateo County that will expand to 45 on October 31st.

You can find a complete list HERE of locations to cast and drop off your ballots.

