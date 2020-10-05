Early voting: What are your options?

SAN MATEO COUNTY, Calif. (KRON) — Voting in California for the Nov. 3 election begins Monday.

Registered voters can cast their ballots from October 5 all the way through Election Day. Some may choose to vote early in-person or by mail to avoid potentially crowded polling places on Election Day.

President Trump has been creating some doubt with the U.S. Postal Service and mail-in voting saying ballots could get tampered with or lost. He also confuses mail in voting for absentee voting.

Mail in voting and absentee voting both involve sending ballots to voters through mail, which they can then fill out and return by mail or return to an official ballot drop-box.

All registered voters in California will get a ballot sent to them — both versions are processed and counted the same way.

The state is seeing record registration numbers this year.

