Final deadline for CA voter registration online or by mail

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) — Californians have until midnight on Oct. 19 to register to vote by mail or online for the upcoming election.

Anyone who misses the deadline can still register to vote in person at a polling place on Election Day, which is Tuesday, November 3.

The online application is also available in English, Spanish, Chinese, Hindi, Japanese, Khmer, Korean, Tagalog, Thai, and Vietnamese.

To register to vote in California, you must be:

A United States citizen and a resident of California

18 years old or older on Election Day

Not currently in state or federal prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony

Not currently found mentally incompetent to vote by a court

“It is important that your voter registration application be filled out completely and be postmarked or hand-delivered to your county elections office at least 15 days before the election,” the California secretary of state website says.

Election officials say they are seeing a huge uptick in mail-in ballots as people avoid potentially crowded areas like voter lines during the pandemic.

Millions of completed ballots have already been returned, election officials say. Among the ballots: 1.7 million are registered Democrats, 680,000 are Republicans and a little under 700,000 are Independent.

If you register to vote in person at an early voting location, you may also vote the same day.

