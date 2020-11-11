Georgia audit to trigger hand recount of presidential vote

by: The Associated Press

Supporters of President Donald Trump protest near the state capitol, Saturday, Nov. 7, 2020 in Atlanta. Democrat Joe Biden defeated President Donald Trump to become the 46th president of the United States positioning himself to lead a nation gripped by the historic pandemic and a confluence of economic and social turmoil. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

ATLANTA (AP) – Georgia election officials have announced an audit of presidential election results that will trigger a full hand recount.

Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger said at a news conference Wednesday that his office wants the process to begin by the end of the week and he expects it to take until Nov. 20.

After results from the hand recount are certified, the losing campaign can then request another recount, which will be performed by machine, Raffensperger said.

President-elect Joe Biden leads President Donald Trump by about 14,000 votes in the state.

