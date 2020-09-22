How to register to vote in California

FILE – In this May 12, 2020, file photo, Arjan Walia votes during a special election in Santa Clarita, Calif. With the November election approaching Democrats are strengthening their hold on California, a state the party has dominated for years, voter registration figures showed Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020. (AP Photo/Marcio Jose Sanchez, File)

(KRON) — It’s National Voter Registration Day!

We’re fast approaching the presidential election on November 3, 2020 and there’s only a couple weeks left to hit some important deadlines to ensure you can vote.

How do I register?

In California, residents can register to vote online at RegisterToVote.ca.gov. With the COVID-19 pandemic keeping everyone indoors and limiting contact, online registration may be the easiest way to go. However, paper registration forms are still available and can be either mailed or hand-delivered back to your local county elections office.

Deadlines

The deadline to register to vote before the November election is October 19, if registering online or by mail. Anyone who wishes to register in person can do so up to election day. This is called “conditional voter registration,” and can be done at your local county elections office, polling place or vote center if you miss the October deadline.

Who can register?

Did you know California allows 16 and 17-year-old residents to “pre-register” to vote? While you must be 18 years old to vote in an election, the state allows future voters to complete their registration so it’s one less thing to worry about once they’re of age.

I’m registered. Now what?

Great! You’re all set for the November election. But do you know where you’re going to vote?

You can check your voter status as frequently as you would like. If you just moved to a new neighborhood for example, your local polling place has likely changed. Tap here to check your status.

Voting by mail

According to the state, all California voters will receive a vote-by-mail ballot for the November 3, 2020, General Election as a precaution for COVID-19. These will arrive in your mailbox starting October 5, and will be sent by your county’s election office — make sure to verify the sender.

You don’t have to mail it back either — ballots can be returned to a secure ballot drop box by 8 p.m. on election day.

