How to register to vote on Election Day

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – More than four million eligible Californians still have not registered to vote for this year’s election but in California, you can register in person at the polls all the way through tomorrow.

“We’re actually about to learn a lot more about election day registration in California,” Debra Cleaver said.

Same day voter registration. It’s allowed in 21 states, including California.

According to Vote America, that means 34 percent of currently unregistered voters across the country can still register and cast a ballot in this election.

“What we’ve seen in the past are a lot of young people who really take advantage of same-day registration, and by young, I mean under 30,” Cleaver said.

Vote America CEO and founder Debra Cleaver says the process is very straightforward.

Once you head to the polls in person, you’ll have to fill out basic information and your mailing address.

The whole process of registering likely won’t take more than 10 minutes. Voters need to bring two documents with them in order to register: An ID and proof of address.

“If you have a CA driver’s license or state ID or permit. If you don’t just bring any government-issued ID you have, a drivers license from another state, or a student ID, and then bring an official paper that shows your name and your current address, utility bill, bank statement, pay stub, or your lease,” Cleaver said.

Election Day registration was only enacted back in 2012 here in California, so elections officials are interested to see if this already historic election will see a record number of same-day registration on Tuesday.

