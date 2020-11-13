Jill Biden to be 1st First Lady with paid job outside White House

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Dr. Jill Biden could make history by becoming the first first lady to hold a paid job outside the White House.
As she moves into her title of first lady, Biden plans to keep her job as a teacher.
Learn more about the future first lady:
From 2009 to 2017, Biden was the Second Lady when her husband, President-elect Joe Biden, was serving as the vice president to President Barack Obama.
Before that, Biden spent years teaching community college courses.
She earned her bachelor’s degree, two master’s degrees, and a doctorate of education from the University of Delaware.
Biden is the oldest of five sisters and grew up in Pennsylvania.
In 1975, she was set up on a blind date with a man she would later marry, Joe.
Two years later, the couple got married.
She helped raise his two sons, Beau and Hunter, and the couple later had a daughter of their own, Ashley.
Second Lady: 2009-2017
As the second lady, Biden was an advocate for military families and women’s rights.
Alongside First Lady Michelle Obama, Biden launched Joining Forces, which provides educational, employment, health and wellness services for military families.
During that time, Biden continued to teach English at Northern Virginia Community College.
In addition, Biden wrote a children’s book about her granddaughter dealing with deployment.