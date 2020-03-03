Live Now
KRONON IS STREAMING LIVE NEWS NOW

Joe Biden headed to Oakland for Super Tuesday rally

Your Local Election HQ

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKLAND (KRON) – Democratic presidential candidate Joe Biden will be in Oakland on Super Tuesday to rally for votes.

Biden will be campaigning at the Z Hotel Jack London and the event starts at 10:30 a.m.

Biden will have a full schedule on Tuesday as the former vice president is expected to attend meet-and-greets in Oklahoma, San Diego and Los Angeles.

Biden is garnering support from former presidential candidates.

Senator Amy Klobuchar dropped out of the race Monday and endorsed Biden.

Pete Buttigieg, who dropped out of the race on Sunday, also endorsed Biden.

Latest Stories:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News

More News