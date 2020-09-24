KRON4’s Voter Guide to the 2020 Presidential Election

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The 2020 Presidential Election is right around the corner — November 3.

To make sure your 2020 voting experience goes smoothly, follow the steps below:

How to register to vote in California?

It’s not too late to register to vote!

All you need to do is fill out the registration application online ahead of time.

Submit your application by E-15, which is 15 days prior to Election Day.

If you procrastinate and it’s now within 15 days until Election Day, don’t worry. You will need to fill out a registration form as a Same-Day Voter.

Once you fill out the application, you are not automatically registered. County elections officials must still verify the application.

Need to find out if you are registered and where? CLICK HERE to check if you are a registered voter.

How to check your registration status?

Qualifications to Register:

United States citizen and resident of California

18 years old or older on Election Day

Not currently in state or federal prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony ( Voting Rights: Persons with a Criminal History )

) Not prohibited from voting by a court because of mental incompetency ( Voting Rights: Persons Subject to Conservatorship )

What you need:

Your California driver license or California identification card

Last four digits of your social security number

Your date of birth

Are you 16 or 17?

If you are are interested in voting in the future, CLICK HERE to pre-register.

Once you’re pre-registered, you will be automatically registered the day you turn 18.

How to update registration?

Want to change your political party?

You will need to re-register HERE.

After filling out the registration, the system will search for your information and you will either have:

Information found and you authorize officials to use DMV signature? Your electronic signature will be added to your registration after clicking submit.

Information found and you don’t have a signature on file through DMV? Print out and sign the paper application. From there, you will need to mail it to your county elections officials .

Once your voter registration is approved, county officials will contact you.

Want to change your name?

You will need to re-register HERE if you legally changed your name.

Before updating your name on your voter record, make sure to update your name on your driver’s license or ID card with DMV.

Want to cancel California voter registration?

In order to cancel your voter registration, you will need to fill out the registration cancellation request form and send it to your county elections officials.

Have questions? You can contact your county elections office or call the Secretary of State’s Voter Hotline at (800) 345-8683.

How to volunteer?

Want to be a Statewide Poll Worker?

You can sign up HERE if you are an eligible Californian:

Registered California Voter

Legal residents of the US who would be eligible to vote except for their citizenship status

Eligible high school students

Workers will get paid, but depending on what county you are in, the amount will vary.

As a poll worker, you will help set up and close polling locations, assist voters, help voters understand voting rights, and ensure a smooth and accessible experience.

“As the COVID-19 pandemic persists, poll workers will play a critical role in our democracy,” said Secretary of State Alex Padilla. “County elections officials depend on reliable, dedicated teams of poll workers to make every Election Day run smoothly. This year, many Californians that would normally volunteer are being asked to stay home for their safety, so we need the next generation of poll workers to step-up and meet this moment. Please consider signing up to serve your community and help provide safe, secure in-person voting options—all while getting paid.”

High school volunteers must:

Be a United States citizen or legal permanent resident

Be at least 16 years old on Election Day

Attend a public or private high school

Have at least a 2.5-grade point average

Get permission from your parents and school

Attend a training session

Ways to vote?

COVID-19 Update

Governor Gavin Newsom issued Executive Order N-64-20 on May 8 to have a ballot be mailed to all registered voters for the General Election. In-person voting will also be available.

Vote by mail

If you are registered to vote, you will receive a ballot in the mail. This year, you do not need to register to vote by mail.

Counties will begin mailing vote-by-mail ballots on October 5.

To return your ballot, you can:

Mail it County Election Officials – Must be postmarked on or before Election Day

– Must be postmarked on or before Election Day Return it in person to a polling place or the office of your county elections official no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day

Drop it into one of your county’s ballot drop boxes

Authorize someone to return the ballot on your behalf – You can have anyone who does not get pain on a per ballot basis return it for you. You must also fill out the authorization section for your ballot to count.

Lost your mail in ballot? You will have to contact your county election officials to apply for a second ballot.

Vote on Election Day

Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 3 – The location of your polling place will be printed on the back of the county Voter Information Guide that you get in the mail from your county officials.

Find your polling place:

Call (800) 345-8683

Visit Website

Text ‘Vote’ to GOVOTE (468683

Early Voting

Early in-person voting is offered in some counties at select locations. CLICK HERE to find contact information for your county.

Alameda Tim Dupuis, Registrar of Voters

1225 Fallon Street, Room G-1

Oakland, CA 94612

(510) 272-6973

(510) 272-6982 Fax

Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Contra Costa County Clerk, Recorder and Registrar of Voters

555 Escobar Street

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 271, Martinez, CA 94553

(925) 335-7800

(925) 335-7838 Fax

Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

E-Mail: voter.services@vote.cccounty.us Marin Lynda Roberts, Registrar of Voters

3501 Civic Center Drive, Room 121

San Rafael, CA 94903

Mailing Address: P.O. Box E, San Rafael, CA 94913-3904

(415) 473-6456

(415) 473-6447 Fax

Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

E-Mail: elections@marincounty.org Napa John Tuteur, Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk

Napa County Registrar of Voters

1127 First St. Ste. E

Napa, CA 94559

(707) 253-4321

(707) 253-4390 Fax

Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

E-Mail: elections@co.napa.ca.us San Francisco John Arntz, Director of Elections

1 Dr. Carlton B Goodlett Place

City Hall, Room 48

San Francisco, CA 94102-4635

(415) 554-4375

(415) 554-7344 Fax

Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

E-Mail: sfvote@sfgov.org San Mateo Mark Church, Chief Elections Officer & Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder

Registration-Elections Division

40 Tower Road

San Mateo, CA 94402

(650) 312-5222

(650) 312-5348 Fax

Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

E-Mail: registrar@smcacre.org Santa Clara Shannon Bushey, Registrar of Voters

1555 Berger Drive, Bldg. 2

San Jose, CA 95112

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 611360, San Jose, CA 95161-1360

(408) 299-8683

(866) 430-8683

(408) 998-7314 Fax

Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

E-Mail: registrar@rov.sccgov.org Santa Cruz Gail Pellerin, County Clerk

701 Ocean Street, Room 310

Santa Cruz, CA 95060

(831) 454-2060

(831) 454-2445 Fax

Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

E-Mail: gail.pellerin@santacruzcounty.us Solano Timothy Flanagan, Registrar of Voters

675 Texas Street, Suite 2600

Fairfield, CA 94533

(707) 784-6675

(888) 933-8683

(707) 784-6678 Fax

Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

E-Mail: elections@solanocounty.com Sonoma Deva Marie Proto, County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor-Registrar of Voters

435 Fiscal Drive

Santa Rosa, CA 95403

Mailing Address: P.O. Box 11485, Santa Rosa, CA 95406-1485

(707) 565-6800

(800) 750-8683

(707) 565-6843 Fax

Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

E-Mail: rov-info@sonoma-county.org

Frequently Asked Questions

Was there a question that KRON4 did not answer for you?

CLICK HERE to find a full list of frequently asked questions about voting.

Now get out and vote!

Latest Stories: