KRON4’s Voter Guide to the 2020 Presidential Election

SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. (KRON) – The 2020 Presidential Election is right around the corner — November 3.
To make sure your 2020 voting experience goes smoothly, follow the steps below:
How to register to vote in California?
It’s not too late to register to vote!
All you need to do is fill out the registration application online ahead of time.
Submit your application by E-15, which is 15 days prior to Election Day.
If you procrastinate and it’s now within 15 days until Election Day, don’t worry. You will need to fill out a registration form as a Same-Day Voter.
Once you fill out the application, you are not automatically registered. County elections officials must still verify the application.
Need to find out if you are registered and where? CLICK HERE to check if you are a registered voter.
How to check your registration status?
|Alameda
|Website: CLICK HERE
Call: (510) 272-6933
|Contra Costa
|Website: CLICK HERE
Call: (925) 335-7800
|Marin
|Website: CLICK HERE
Call: (415) 499-6456
|Napa
|Website: CLICK HERE
Call: (707) 253-4321
|San Francisco
|Website: CLICK HERE
Call: (415) 554-4375
|San Mateo
|Website: CLICK HERE
Call: (650) 312-5222
|Santa Clara
|Website: CLICK HERE
Call: (408) 299-8683
|Santa Cruz
|Website: CLICK HERE
Call: (831) 454-2060
|Solano
|Website: CLICK HERE
Call: (707) 784-6675
|Sonoma
|Website: CLICK HERE
Call: (707) 565-6800
Qualifications to Register:
- United States citizen and resident of California
- 18 years old or older on Election Day
- Not currently in state or federal prison or on parole for the conviction of a felony (Voting Rights: Persons with a Criminal History)
- Not prohibited from voting by a court because of mental incompetency (Voting Rights: Persons Subject to Conservatorship)
What you need:
- Your California driver license or California identification card
- Last four digits of your social security number
- Your date of birth
Are you 16 or 17?
If you are are interested in voting in the future, CLICK HERE to pre-register.
Once you’re pre-registered, you will be automatically registered the day you turn 18.
How to update registration?
Want to change your political party?
You will need to re-register HERE.
After filling out the registration, the system will search for your information and you will either have:
- Information found and you authorize officials to use DMV signature? Your electronic signature will be added to your registration after clicking submit.
- Information found and you don’t have a signature on file through DMV? Print out and sign the paper application. From there, you will need to mail it to your county elections officials.
Once your voter registration is approved, county officials will contact you.
Want to change your name?
You will need to re-register HERE if you legally changed your name.
Before updating your name on your voter record, make sure to update your name on your driver’s license or ID card with DMV.
Want to cancel California voter registration?
In order to cancel your voter registration, you will need to fill out the registration cancellation request form and send it to your county elections officials.
Have questions? You can contact your county elections office or call the Secretary of State’s Voter Hotline at (800) 345-8683.
How to volunteer?
Want to be a Statewide Poll Worker?
You can sign up HERE if you are an eligible Californian:
- Registered California Voter
- Legal residents of the US who would be eligible to vote except for their citizenship status
- Eligible high school students
Workers will get paid, but depending on what county you are in, the amount will vary.
As a poll worker, you will help set up and close polling locations, assist voters, help voters understand voting rights, and ensure a smooth and accessible experience.
“As the COVID-19 pandemic persists, poll workers will play a critical role in our democracy,” said Secretary of State Alex Padilla. “County elections officials depend on reliable, dedicated teams of poll workers to make every Election Day run smoothly. This year, many Californians that would normally volunteer are being asked to stay home for their safety, so we need the next generation of poll workers to step-up and meet this moment. Please consider signing up to serve your community and help provide safe, secure in-person voting options—all while getting paid.”
High school volunteers must:
- Be a United States citizen or legal permanent resident
- Be at least 16 years old on Election Day
- Attend a public or private high school
- Have at least a 2.5-grade point average
- Get permission from your parents and school
- Attend a training session
Ways to vote?
COVID-19 Update
Governor Gavin Newsom issued Executive Order N-64-20 on May 8 to have a ballot be mailed to all registered voters for the General Election. In-person voting will also be available.
Vote by mail
If you are registered to vote, you will receive a ballot in the mail. This year, you do not need to register to vote by mail.
Counties will begin mailing vote-by-mail ballots on October 5.
To return your ballot, you can:
- Mail it County Election Officials – Must be postmarked on or before Election Day
- Return it in person to a polling place or the office of your county elections official no later than 8 p.m. on Election Day
- Drop it into one of your county’s ballot drop boxes
- Authorize someone to return the ballot on your behalf – You can have anyone who does not get pain on a per ballot basis return it for you. You must also fill out the authorization section for your ballot to count.
Lost your mail in ballot? You will have to contact your county election officials to apply for a second ballot.
Vote on Election Day
Polls will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on November 3 – The location of your polling place will be printed on the back of the county Voter Information Guide that you get in the mail from your county officials.
Find your polling place:
- Call (800) 345-8683
- Visit Website
- Text ‘Vote’ to GOVOTE (468683
Early Voting
Early in-person voting is offered in some counties at select locations. CLICK HERE to find contact information for your county.
|Alameda
|Tim Dupuis, Registrar of Voters
1225 Fallon Street, Room G-1
Oakland, CA 94612
(510) 272-6973
(510) 272-6982 Fax
Hours: 8:30 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
|Contra Costa
|County Clerk, Recorder and Registrar of Voters
555 Escobar Street
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 271, Martinez, CA 94553
(925) 335-7800
(925) 335-7838 Fax
Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
E-Mail: voter.services@vote.cccounty.us
|Marin
|Lynda Roberts, Registrar of Voters
3501 Civic Center Drive, Room 121
San Rafael, CA 94903
Mailing Address: P.O. Box E, San Rafael, CA 94913-3904
(415) 473-6456
(415) 473-6447 Fax
Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.
E-Mail: elections@marincounty.org
|Napa
|John Tuteur, Assessor-Recorder-County Clerk
Napa County Registrar of Voters
1127 First St. Ste. E
Napa, CA 94559
(707) 253-4321
(707) 253-4390 Fax
Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
E-Mail: elections@co.napa.ca.us
|San Francisco
|John Arntz, Director of Elections
1 Dr. Carlton B Goodlett Place
City Hall, Room 48
San Francisco, CA 94102-4635
(415) 554-4375
(415) 554-7344 Fax
Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
E-Mail: sfvote@sfgov.org
|San Mateo
|Mark Church, Chief Elections Officer & Assessor-County Clerk-Recorder
Registration-Elections Division
40 Tower Road
San Mateo, CA 94402
(650) 312-5222
(650) 312-5348 Fax
Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
E-Mail: registrar@smcacre.org
|Santa Clara
|Shannon Bushey, Registrar of Voters
1555 Berger Drive, Bldg. 2
San Jose, CA 95112
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 611360, San Jose, CA 95161-1360
(408) 299-8683
(866) 430-8683
(408) 998-7314 Fax
Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
E-Mail: registrar@rov.sccgov.org
|Santa Cruz
|Gail Pellerin, County Clerk
701 Ocean Street, Room 310
Santa Cruz, CA 95060
(831) 454-2060
(831) 454-2445 Fax
Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
E-Mail: gail.pellerin@santacruzcounty.us
|Solano
|Timothy Flanagan, Registrar of Voters
675 Texas Street, Suite 2600
Fairfield, CA 94533
(707) 784-6675
(888) 933-8683
(707) 784-6678 Fax
Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
E-Mail: elections@solanocounty.com
|Sonoma
|Deva Marie Proto, County Clerk-Recorder-Assessor-Registrar of Voters
435 Fiscal Drive
Santa Rosa, CA 95403
Mailing Address: P.O. Box 11485, Santa Rosa, CA 95406-1485
(707) 565-6800
(800) 750-8683
(707) 565-6843 Fax
Hours: 8:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.
E-Mail: rov-info@sonoma-county.org
Frequently Asked Questions
Was there a question that KRON4 did not answer for you?
CLICK HERE to find a full list of frequently asked questions about voting.
Now get out and vote!
