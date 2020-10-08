KRON4’s Voter Tipline

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – KRON4 is committed to helping make sure your vote counts.
If you experience a problem casting your ballot, let us know.
You can email us using the below email address:
Election Day is Nov. 3.
Latest Posts
- Winner of Alaska national park’s ‘Fat Bear’ competition crowned
- Tory Lanez charged with shooting Megan Thee Stallion
- Here’s what Dems, Republicans are saying about the VP debate
- American, United Airlines to furlough 32,000 workers without federal bailout agreement
- Despite delays, Pelosi optimistic about reaching a deal on COVID-19 relief