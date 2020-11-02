‘Let’s get to it:’ Steph Curry urges Bay Area to vote

OAKLAND (KRON) — Steph Curry returned to the Warriors’ Oakland facility where the doors are open to early voters.

The point guard urged the Bay Area to get out and vote.

“What’s up Dub Nation. Tuesday, November 3 is a big day. If you haven’t voted early, you haven’t voted by mail, there’s still time.

If you live in Alameda County you can come downtown Oakland to our old practice facility right here and you can register, you can vote, you can make sure that your voice is heard and that your voice is counted. Let’s get to it.”

Curry and his wife Ayesha, along with their two daughters had a virtual appearance at the Democratic National Convention in August, during which they endorsed Joe Biden for president.

During his stop at the Warriors facility, however, he kept it nonpartisan and simply encouraged people to make sure their voices are counted.

The Oakland facility at 10th and Broadway opens at 9 a.m. on Monday and Alameda County residents can cast their ballots until 5 p.m.

On Election Day, the facility will be open at regular polling hours, 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

